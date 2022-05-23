Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospital's 10th annual 'Young Doctors Camp' a grand success

Hyderabad: The Yashoda Group of Hospitals successfully conducted the 10th batch of 'Young Doctors Camp' from May 20 to 22. More than 300 children in the camp. They took an oath to be in service of people suffering from diseases and needs treatment with a human touch.

State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy was the chief guest at the special function organised on Sunday for the students who successfully completed the camp and presented the certificates.