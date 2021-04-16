Hyderabad: Youngsters come together to help reach Zakat amount to needy

Hyderabad: As the holy month of Ramzan has begun, civil society groups have called upon the affluent to ensure that their Zakat (poor tax) reaches the destitutes and needy. Following which a group of youngsters began distribution of Zakat, making sure that the charity is easily reaching the needy.

Zakat is a religious obligation in which all Muslims have to give away money to the poor, which is believed to purify their earnings. It is considered to be one of the five pillars of Islam, mostly during the month of Ramzan. Muslims calculate and distribute it among the needy. Zakat is calculated on annual savings, with at least 2.5 per cent to be distributed among the underprivileged sections.

Youngsters have started a helpline 'Zakat Connect' which is to help people in easily reaching out to the needy. "We are identifying slums where the underprivileged stay, and taking up distribution there. We give the amount directly to the needy," said Habeeb, a member of Zakat Connect.

In the last few weeks, members have been visiting slums and interacting with families to identify the needy. Till now around 2,000 families were identified."We have also prepared a route map of 20 slums in and around the City and will send if one asks for families to donate directly.

"We will be guiding donors who want to give Zakat themselves by providing them details of slum areas," said Raoof, another group member.

There are several such charity organisations which are working for Zakat every year, especially during Ramzan. One such organisation is 'Direct Zakat Movement'. Members of this group ask Zakat payers to stick to top priorities of donating their hard-earned money to destitutes or closest relatives who are fighting poverty, with the sole purpose of alleviation and making them self-reliant economically.

"Our aim is that the Zakat reaches the poor who if supported financially could overcome destitution and stand on their own legs," said Ishaq Mansoor, convenor, Direct Zakat Movement.

According to a survey by city-based NGO Helping Hand Foundation, around 63 per cent of Muslims in the City are below the poverty line (BPL), while other 37 per cent are financially stable; two per cent are elite families.

Last year, during Covid-induced lockdown and floods, several organizations, including youngsters, have reached out to the needy and underprivileged families.

Now many youngsters in the City have taken a lead in distribution of Zakat which aims to help the needy directly.

Jamia Nizamia, All-India Sunni Ulema Mashaiq Board and other organisations have called upon the well-off to pay Zakat and Fitra to charitable trusts and religious institutions, keeping in mind the conditions of the pandemic scenario.