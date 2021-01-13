Hyderabad: Youth are soul of the country says Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday termed youth as the soul of the country. She stated that youth are the real driving force of the nation. Youth have the potential to make India a global leader, as envisioned by Swami Vivekananda, and self-reliant as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Governor was participating as the chief guest at the inaugural of the Yuvotsav-2021, organised as part of the 21st national conference of the Student Company Secretaries on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, celebrated as the National Youth Day.

Exhorting youth to believe in the power within them, Dr Tamilisai told them not to give any room for despair in the face of adversities. March ahead with unshakable determination to realise your goals and make country proud.

"It pains me to know that some youngsters committing suicide over trivial reasons. Had they read Swami Vivekananda's teachings, they would not have committed suicide, such is the thundering strength of his teachings," she added.

Recalling her childhood memory when her father gifted her a book of Swami Vivekananda, she said that since then she continued to get strength reading Swamiji's teachings every day.

"I am now the Governor and whatever I am today, it is because I get strength from Swamiji's powerful teachings that inspire and motivate me to strive for excellence in whatever I do," Dr Tamilisai added.

Referring to the country's demographic composition, she said that India was having unprecedented advantage at the moment as it had the largest young population in the world.

The Governor advised youngsters to follow 3H mantra-Think by Head, feel by Heart, and work by Hand. Youth must have noble and lofty goals and work with strong will to realise their full potential.

The Yuvotsav-2021 was organised by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), where Union Minister for Home G Kishan Reddy, Moulana Azad National Urdu University In-charge Vice- chancellor Prof S M Rehmatullah, MLC N Ramchander Rao were the guests of honour.

CSI National chairman C N Ashish Garg, South India Regional Council chairman C S Kannan, Hyderabad chapter chairman Palvai Vikram Reddy were among the speakers.