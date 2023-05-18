Hyderabad: Youth make a splash in pool to beat the heat

Hyderabad: In view of the rising temperatures, swimming has emerged as an exceedingly coveted pursuit among the younger demographic in urban areas. A multitude of individuals are flocking to swimming pools, while a few others are resorting to the aquatic amenities offered by water parks as a final recourse to combat the sweltering heat.

Amidst the simmering intensity of the heat wave, the demand for swimming pools has surged this season as individuals seek respite from the scorching heat. On Wednesday, Hyderabad continued to endure a relentless heat wave, with temperatures hovering around 40°C. Consequently, both city dwellers and those residing in the outskirts have been flocking to swimming pools and water bodies to seek solace. A considerable number of people, particularly the younger generation, can be observed rushing towards swimming pools, primarily situated outside the city, as only a handful are available within its limits. Even the GHMC swimming pools, totaling more than 12 in number, have witnessed a substantial influx of participants.

Mohammed Majid Ali, a resident of Barkas said “The summers have been very grueling, and swimming is our only respite this season. I, along with my friends, usually go to the swimming pool. There are people from all surrounding areas who come here and indulge in swimming practices. It is a good option these summers,” added Majid.

Prashant, a teen at Kukatpally said that they use their pocket money to pay the entrance fee at the swimming pools. Every alternate day he and his friends have been swimming to beat the heat.

According to officials at a GHMC pool, for swimming, we have been witnessing an increase in demand among children between 6 to 12 years of age. Many children want to spend time in the pool, which is the busiest in both shifts.

A trainer at Al Nahdi swimming pool in Old city said that they have also started swimming training for children. They expect more kids to join classes during the summer vacations. He said, “The pool has implemented strict safety protocols to ensure the health and safety of children, including lifeguards and increased cleaning and disinfecting,” added the trainer.

Swimming pools across the city are also experiencing high demand for swimming programmes this summer. “Parents are eager to find activities for their kids that are both fun and safe during the hot weather, and swimming fits the bill perfectly,” said a manager at a swimming pool in Saidabad. He revealed that there were also special discount packages.

Moreover, the water parks also witnessed a surge, as families are thronging the place. “Swimming is a popular pastime during the summer months, especially when the temperatures are as high as we have been this time around. We cousins gathered here and had a good time. Also, it’s great to see kids having fun and staying active while also beating the heat,” said Asra Imran, at Jalvihar water park.