Hyderabad: Youth must not forget the sacrifices of freedom fighters

Hyderabad: The present generation needs to introspect and answer whether or not they are worthy of the sacrifices of the freedom fighters', said Prof NG Rajurkar retd and professor emeritus of political science Osmania University, while addressing a gathering of students, research scholars, faculty, non-teaching staff, alumni at Tagore Auditoriu in Osmania University, during the concluding session of Swathantra Bharatha Vajrotsava Dvisaptaham programme on Monday.

As per the release, the programme was coordinated by the office of the Dean of Students' Affairs, Osmania University. The cultural programme was presented by students from 13 different colleges of Osmania University. 'By 2047 India should become a soft superpower - a force in agriculture, education, economics, power, technologies, etc. Only an affluent India can influence the world positively' expressed B Vinod Kumar Vice-Chairman Telangana State Planning Board Government of Telangana.

Also appealed to the political parties to stop belittling the leaders of yesteryears who have been instrumental in laying foundation for a great country to evolve over the period of past 75 years. India has immense potential, and higher educational institutions like Osmania University and Kakatiya University have greater responsibility to guide the younger generation in the proper direction. Encouraging and conducting cutting-edge research in science and technology shall be the top priority of educational institutions. Similarly research in Social Sciences to needs to be encouraged as many problems in the social sphere can be resolved only through local interventions, he added.

'We have to recollect and respect the struggles of our forefathers in attaining the Independence. Of the many impacts that we have due to freedom struggle one should not the fact the awakened India has taken measures to do away the devadasi pratha, implement the best constitution, and take all necessary steps in the right direction to make India amongst the best democracy in this world', said Prof R Limbadri, chairman Telangana State Council for Higher Education, Government of Telangana.