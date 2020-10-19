Hyderabad: Youth rescue people in makeshift boats

Hyderabad: In these incessant rains of Hyderabad, the unsung heroes of the massive relief operation were youngsters with making temporary boats, who volunteered to help rescue thousands of stranded people in Falaknuma area, often long before official rescue teams could arrive.

Even still these locals are going deep into the inundated lanes of the colony to provide candles, food items, cooked food and water.

The worst floods in 100 years of Hyderabad have killed at least 50 people and left dozens missing and about thousands are sheltering in their relatives houses is safer places. Even military officials and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed in the rescue efforts in the southern part of the city in Al Jubail colony.

Starting from Tuesday night, several youngsters came forward to take part in rescue operations and even on Sunday Rehman (24), who is also a student, and his friend Sohail (26), became local boatmen who joined the rescue mission in the Al Jubail colony. They prepared a temporary boat using iron barrels and wooden sticks and rescuing people and providing food to the trapped persons.

"In last few days we have rescued hundreds of people from Al Jubail colony and on Sunday we rescued an elderly woman and her daughter who were stuck on the second floor for the last five days and they didn't have any food.

They were surviving on water and the officials could not able to reach their house as flow of water coming from Falaknuma nala was extremely fast.

The water force almost smashed the boat but on Sunday somehow water flow reduced and we rescued them," said Faizan (22), a first-year engineering student who actively took part in rescuing people from Al Jubail colony with the help of his friends.