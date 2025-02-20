Live
Hyderabad: Youth Sentenced to 1 Year for Harassing Minor in LB Nagar
Highlights
A 23-year-old man, P Mahendra, was sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor girl in LB Nagar. The court also imposed a Rs 2,000 fine and ordered a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the victim.
A local court in LB Nagar sentenced a 23-year-old man, P Mahendra (also known as Mahindra), to one year of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the sexual harassment case involving a minor girl, which was reported in 2023. In addition to the imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.
Mahendra, a private employee from Hasthinapuram and a native of Andhra Pradesh, had been stalking the girl and pressuring her to reciprocate his feelings. After a complaint was filed, the LB Nagar police arrested him.
The court also directed that Mahendra pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the victim.
