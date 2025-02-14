  • Menu
Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Youth Stabbed in Gudimalkapur Over Minor Dispute, Victim in Stable Condition

A stabbing incident occurred in Gudimalkapur on Thursday night between two youths, Abdul Samad Ansari and Syed Ameen, over a trivial argument.

A youth was stabbed in Gudimalkapur on Thursday night over a petty argument.

The victim, Abdul Samad Ansari from Akola, Maharashtra, and Syed Ameen from Bihar, had a previous dispute.

Police said that during a quarrel at a hostel, Syed Ameen attacked Samad with a sharp weapon, injuring him seriously.

Samad was taken to Olive Hospital, where his condition is now stable. The Gudimalkapur police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

