Hyderabad: Youth Stabbed in Gudimalkapur Over Minor Dispute, Victim in Stable Condition

A youth was stabbed in Gudimalkapur on Thursday night over a petty argument.

The victim, Abdul Samad Ansari from Akola, Maharashtra, and Syed Ameen from Bihar, had a previous dispute.

Police said that during a quarrel at a hostel, Syed Ameen attacked Samad with a sharp weapon, injuring him seriously.

Samad was taken to Olive Hospital, where his condition is now stable. The Gudimalkapur police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.