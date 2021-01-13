Hyderabad: Youth urged to turn change-leaders

Hyderabad: 'YUVOTSAV 2021,' the 21st national conference of Student Company Secretaries kicked off here on Tuesday. An annual affair, it was held on the eve of 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Its theme was 'Charge..be the change. Believe be the best.' The one-day event was the first major youth hybrid event—both in person (physical) and virtual held during the Covid following strict protocols.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor, the chief guest, addressed 200 gathering of student community virtually.G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home, was the guest of honour.

N Ramchander Rao, MLC, Prof. S M Rahmatullah, I/C Vice-chancellor, Maulana Azad Urdu University; Ashish Garg, national president of ICSI and S. Kannan, chairman, ICSI SIRC (south India Regional Council) attended the inaugural function in person. In his address, Kishan Reddy observed that youth has talent in abundance which has to be channelised properly.

Swami Vivekanand is a perennial source of inspiration, particularly youth. He gave utmost importance to character building and man making education, said the minister. Your success as the individual is linked to the progress of the nation, Reddy told 200-plus company secretary students.

Ashish Garg said the country's future depends on its people, while emphasising that success was an outcome of focused thought and action.

'Yuvotsav' is nothing short of ICSI's commitment to imbibe Vivekananda Swamy's words in 'our' actions.An MoU was signed between MANUU and ICSI for academic collaboration, faculty development, student and faculty exchange, sharing facilities and in many other areas. The conference had many knowledge-sharing sessions by experts.