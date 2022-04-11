Hyderabad: 'Youths of Golconda' providing pre-dawn meals

Hyderabad: In the form of social work and to be rewarded by the almighty in the holy month, youth in the city, chose to distribute meals for sehri (pre-dawn meals) among attendants of patients in hospitals, inmates of hostels, security guards at ATMs and workers of petrol pumps, who are not able to arrange meals for themselves.

A group of 15 members of 'Youths of Golconda' are providing free meals, specially in hospitals. According to them, they realised that many attendants are forced to miss fast in the holy month. Families are not able to send meals to attendants during the early hours from their houses. Mohammed Rafi, member, Youths of Golconda, said, "Attendants find it difficult to find hotels around hospitals which provide meals between 3 am and 4 am. Observing this, the group has started providing meals for the sehri."

He said in 2018 they began to distribute food in a few hospitals on an experimental basis and received appreciation and blessings. "Since then we have been distributing food packs. "We are distributing food not only to attendants, but also to the management representatives of the hospitals. Daily over 200 packets of hot food are distributed in various hospitals. We not only supply the meals, but also cook food," he added.

The youths are providing hot meals to attendants in various hospitals---government hospital at Golconda, Premier Hospital, Olive Hospital, Mahaveer Hospital, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital and Nampally government hospital.

"Taking to social media, we have posted a video and provided a contact to which we have also received calls from attendants for meals. One can contact us on +91 7416575796 for sehri meals," said Mohammed Majeed, another member. The menu consists of white rice, daal and sabzi and often a meat dish. There are Muslims who are on duty at petrol pumps and ATMs. We supply meals to them also," he said.