Hyderabad: Zoo invites kids for summer camp

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park on Tuesday announced a Zoostastic summer camp and invited wildlife enthusiastic children to participate. The camp aims enlighten the participants about the overview of the zoo, knowing more about animals and reptiles, night house visits and fun activities.

According to the zoo authorities, the camp will be conducted daily for each batch by experienced wildlife educators. Daily batches of 15-20 candidates will be conducted from first week of May. The camp ends in June.

The registration charges will be Rs 1,000, which includes snacks and vegetarian lunch. The candidates will be presented with a kit consisting of a cap, a note pad, a badge with NZP, Hyd Zoo logo. Children in Classes V-X are eligible to join the camp.

Online registrations are open. For details, call 040-24477355 or WhatsApp 9281007836.