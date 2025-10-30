Hyderabad Zoo marks Vigilance week with integrity pledge, plantation drive

Hyderabad: As part of Vigilance Awareness Week (October 27 to November 2), the Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Office, Hyderabad City, in collaboration with the Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad, organised a mega plantation drive and an Integrity Pledge Ceremony at the zoo on Wednesday. The event aimed to reaffirm their commitment towards integrity and transparency in public service.

J Vasantha, Curator of Nehru Zoological Park, and S Srinivas Rao, DSP, Regional Vigilance and Enforcement, Hyderabad, inaugurated the programme by planting saplings of Maredu, Jamun, Neem, Moduga, and several other native species within the zoo premises. Other officers from the Vigilance department along with the Zoo officials participated in the integrity pledge ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, officials emphasised the importance of maintaining ethical values in public service and encouraged employees to uphold honesty and fairness in their professional responsibilities. The plantation programme symbolised the shared responsibility of protecting both moral and environmental integrity.

Zoo officials M Barnoba, Deputy Curator, Dr M A Hakeem, Deputy Director Vet, Nazia Tabassum, Assistant Curator-1, B Laxman, Assistant Curator-3, and officials from Regional Vigilance and Enforcement, including K L N Rao, Assistant Geologist, Suresh, STO, K Ganesh, Inspector, and Ramu Goud, SI, were present.