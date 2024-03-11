Hyderabadi man on way to Goa, dies in car accident

Hyderabad: A young man who went on a fun outing with his friends died in a road accident. He died on the spot in an accident on the outer ring road. He left to have fun in Goa. A fatal accident took place on the outer ring road on Sunday.

According to the locals and the police, Anil from Borabanda along with four other friends left for Goa tour by car. The car was stopped at Himayat Sagar Exit 17 while crossing ORR. Meanwhile, a tipper rammed into their car. As a result, the front part of the car was crushed. Anil and another young man who were sitting in the car were seriously injured.

Anil died on the spot due to severe bleeding. On receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot. The injured youth was taken to the hospital. The police said that a case has been registered and investigation has been started. It is believed that the accident may have been due to sleep intoxication of the tipper driver.