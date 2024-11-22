Hyderabad's Air Quality Worsens as Winter Settles In | AQI Levels Reach Moderate Range

As winter sets in across Hyderabad, concerns about air pollution are rising. While residents enjoy the cooler mornings, they are also witnessing a gradual decline in air quality, with smog becoming a common sight. Despite the drop in temperature, the air is growing more toxic.

For 18 out of the last 19 days, the city’s air quality has remained in the ‘moderate’ category, and no relief seems imminent.

On Wednesday, temperatures in the city dropped to 15.1°C, while pollution levels surged.

The Central Pollution Control Board’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reported moderate levels across the city, with areas like Bollaram (114), Central University (95), and ECIL (90) showing moderate readings.

However, some areas like ICRISAT Patancheru (160), Pashamylaram (158), and Sanathnagar (175) recorded higher pollution levels. Other locations such as Kandi (100), Kokapet (76), Kompally (89), and Zoo Park (175) also saw moderate AQI scores.

On Tuesday, the AQI was reported at 114, indicating moderate air quality.

A major contributor to the deteriorating air quality is PM2.5, the fine particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the lungs, worsening conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, and heart disease.

On Monday, the AQI was recorded at 123, falling within the 'moderate' range, but still presenting a mild risk to individuals with respiratory issues.

The city’s air quality has fluctuated between ‘satisfactory’ and ‘moderate’ throughout November. On November 14, the AQI was recorded at 93, a relatively good level, but since then, it has steadily worsened. The AQI on November 15 rose to 101, and by November 19, it climbed above 110, marking a continuing upward trend.

According to AQI standards, an air quality index between 101 and 200 is classified as ‘moderate,’ which may cause discomfort for sensitive individuals. This moderate range has persisted for more than two weeks, with no immediate improvement in sight.

Furthermore, areas like BHEL and Macha Bollaram are experiencing even colder temperatures, around 12°C, which causes the air to become denser and more hazardous. Health advisories recommend that individuals with heart or lung conditions avoid outdoor activities when the AQI exceeds 150.

The weather forecast for the coming week predicts partly cloudy skies and haze, with temperatures ranging between 15°C and 30°C, adding to concerns over air quality in the city.



