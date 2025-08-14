Hyderabad’s DEC Infra gets Central government housing contract worth Rs 2,000 crore in New Delhi

Hyderabad: In a significant achievement, the Hyderabad-based DEC Infrastructure and Projects (India) Private Limited has secured a major contract for constructing modern residential facilities for the Central government employees in New Delhi.

The company received a Letter of Acceptance from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) of the Government of India after accepting the tender for carrying out works at a cost of Rs.2,000 crore. The company got the contract for the redevelopment of the general pool residential colony at Sriniwaspuri in New Delhi.

Extending gratitude to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for awarding the contract, DEC Infrastructure Chairman and Managing Director Anirudh Gupta said the project aims to provide modern residential facilities for the Central government employees. “It’s a proud moment for us to get the contract, reflecting our hard work in ensuring excellent infrastructure facilities both in the private and government sectors,” he explained.

The company would construct as many as 3,112 2BHK flats each with 1,100 sft in 16 blocks in 20.86 acres. The high-rise residential units include single basement, stilt and three-level podium parking, a multi-level car parking, a community centre and Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) dispensary.

The redevelopment works also include all development works and services on EPC (Mode-I) basis including comprehensive maintenance and operation of service for five years after completion of construction work.

Commenting on the achievement, DEC Infrastructure Whole Time Director Ravinder Gupta said, “The company’s expertise was recognized with an esteemed agreement to lead the high-profile project in the national capital for the benefit of Central government employees.” The company recently bagged Rs 317.32 crore contract for taking up phase-I comprehensive conservation, retrofitting and setting up of service building in North Block in New Delhi.

DEC Infrastructure and Projects (India) Private Limited is actively involved in numerous projects worth over Rs.10,000 crore across various sectors in the country. It is presently executing seven projects including Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Alwal, Government Medical College in ⁠Ramagundam, Medical College and Hospital in Mancherial, Prisons complex in Siddipet, Railway Station at Egmore near Chennai.

Two more new projects taken up by the company are the High Court of Telangana and the Railway Station in New Delhi. The Delhi railway is being constructed at a cost of Rs.2,200 crore, while Central Cabinet Minister Chambers in New Delhi at a cost of Rs.295 crore and another contract awarded by NBCC India Limited for constructing a residential colony at Noida at a cost of Rs.2,500 crore.