Hyderabad’s Food Delivery Surge in 2024: 25 Million Maggi Packs and Rs 31 Crore on Ice Cream

Hyderabad has seen a significant rise in food delivery orders in 2024, with Swiggy reporting some fascinating trends in consumer behavior across the city.

Known for its rich culture and technological prowess, Hyderabad’s love for convenience has led to an explosion in demand for quick delivery services. From Maggi noodles to ice cream, the city’s food habits have evolved, with spending statistics highlighting the surge in instant food consumption and dessert cravings.

Swiggy data reveals that Hyderabad ordered over 25 million packets of Maggi noodles in 2024, cementing the city’s affection for quick, comfort food. This figure marks a 20 per cent increase in Maggi consumption compared to previous years.

To put this into perspective, if these Maggi packets were stacked together, they would reach a height of 25 km—taller than Mount Everest. The rise in Maggi consumption can be attributed to the increasing preference for fast, easy-to-prepare meals amidst busy lifestyles and changing food habits.

The annual “How India Swiggy’d 2024 – Swiggy Instamart Edition” report sheds light on the evolving food trends in Hyderabad. In addition to Maggi, the city’s top food orders included dairy products, with over 19 lakh orders for milk. Local staples such as tomatoes, onions, coriander leaves, and green chilies also topped the list.

In a sweet twist, Hyderabad’s ice-cream consumption reached new heights in 2024, with the city spending Rs 31 crore on ice creams. If this sum were used to purchase luxury goods, it could easily cover the cost of a private jet.

Swiggy’s report also highlighted the growing preference for lightning-fast deliveries, with Hyderabad recording its quickest delivery time of just 96 seconds over a distance of 1.8 km.

In terms of unique purchases, Hyderabad placed over 18,000 orders for underwear and nearly 2 lakh orders for condoms. Notably, the city also saw more than 1,300 discreet purchases made through Swiggy’s Incognito mode, which allows customers to order sensitive items in privacy.

Hyderabad’s food delivery statistics for 2024 reveal a significant rise in demand for convenience. With the rise of quick commerce platforms like Swiggy Instamart, residents now have access to daily essentials, beauty products, and even festive items in as little as 10 minutes.

In fact, one user spent over Rs 5.6 lakh on groceries, electronics, and other items via Swiggy in a single year.