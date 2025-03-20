Hyderabad's Soaring Living Costs and Rent Hikes Hit Small Earners Hard

In recent times, it has become increasingly difficult for people working in small jobs in Hyderabad to sustain a living. Despite crubing their expenses, the monthly costs exceed over ₹30,000. People earning ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 are facing significant financial difficulties. According to a survey report by a company, Hyderabad ranks sixth in terms of living costs in the country.

The cost of living in Hyderabad is rising drastically. For a single room, the rent can be as high as ₹8,000. When you add grocery, school fees, and medical expenses, the total amount required to survive in the city has become ₹31,253 per person every month, according to a survey report from an online media startup.

The survey revealed that rents have significantly increased in areas with IT companies, industries, government offices, and hospitals. In these areas, even a small family needs to pay at least ₹15,000 a month for a single room, and a double-bedroom apartment is out of reach for most people. Many families of four are adjusting by living in single rooms due to the increasing rental costs.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people left the city, which led to a drop in rents initially. However, landlords quickly raised rents in the following years. In areas such as Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Somajiguda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, and Madhapur, the rent for a house now starts at ₹25,000. According to a recent report by a real estate consulting firm, rents in these areas have increased by 54% to 62% between 2021 and 2024. In Gachibowli and Hi-tech City areas, rents for a two-bedroom house range from ₹25,000 to ₹35,000.

The survey also highlighted that to live comfortably in Hyderabad, a family needs a salary of at least ₹50,000. Without this, it becomes incredibly challenging to manage expenses, and even small uncontrolled expenditures can lead to financial burdens and debt.