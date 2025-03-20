Live
- Himachal HC allows Anurag Thakur to file nomination for Boxing Federation polls
- Strategic Vision: Enhance User Experience through AI-Driven Insights
- EPFO adds 17.89 lakh net members in January
- Pawan Kalyan addresses on SC classification in assembly, lauds Manda Krishna and CM Naidu
- Golf: Diksha Dagar is off to solid start with 4-under 67 in Australia
- Bill Gates will support Maha's digital governance model, Lakhpati Didi project: CM Fadnavis
- Indian professionals see 65 pc salary hike post upskilling in AI/ML & data science: Report
- Simiran Kaur Dhadli drops her latest banger ‘Putt Jatt Da’
- Ex-MLA Faqeer Muhammad Khan commits suicide in Kashmir
- Glorifying invaders is treason, says CM Yogi amid Aurangzeb, neja mela row
Hyderabad's Soaring Living Costs and Rent Hikes Hit Small Earners Hard
With rent and living expenses rising sharply, small-income earners in Hyderabad are facing a tough time. Discover how the city’s skyrocketing cost of living is impacting the middle and lower-income families.
In recent times, it has become increasingly difficult for people working in small jobs in Hyderabad to sustain a living. Despite crubing their expenses, the monthly costs exceed over ₹30,000. People earning ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 are facing significant financial difficulties. According to a survey report by a company, Hyderabad ranks sixth in terms of living costs in the country.
The cost of living in Hyderabad is rising drastically. For a single room, the rent can be as high as ₹8,000. When you add grocery, school fees, and medical expenses, the total amount required to survive in the city has become ₹31,253 per person every month, according to a survey report from an online media startup.
The survey revealed that rents have significantly increased in areas with IT companies, industries, government offices, and hospitals. In these areas, even a small family needs to pay at least ₹15,000 a month for a single room, and a double-bedroom apartment is out of reach for most people. Many families of four are adjusting by living in single rooms due to the increasing rental costs.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people left the city, which led to a drop in rents initially. However, landlords quickly raised rents in the following years. In areas such as Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Somajiguda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, and Madhapur, the rent for a house now starts at ₹25,000. According to a recent report by a real estate consulting firm, rents in these areas have increased by 54% to 62% between 2021 and 2024. In Gachibowli and Hi-tech City areas, rents for a two-bedroom house range from ₹25,000 to ₹35,000.
The survey also highlighted that to live comfortably in Hyderabad, a family needs a salary of at least ₹50,000. Without this, it becomes incredibly challenging to manage expenses, and even small uncontrolled expenditures can lead to financial burdens and debt.