Hyderabad’s TNR Mohit has Secured a Total of 16 Wickets, 2024-25 Ranji Trophy Season

Hyderabad: In a standout performance during the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, Hyderabad’s TNR Mohit, playing for Arunachal Pradesh, has showcased exceptional bowling skills. Over the course of the season, Mohith has secured a total of 16 wickets, significantly bolstering his team’s bowling attack.

A highlight of his season was the match against Sikkim, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad from October 26 to 29, 2024. In this encounter, Mohith delivered a stellar performance, claiming 9 wickets across both innings. In Sikkim’s first innings, he secured 3 wickets for 89 runs over 28.2 overs. He further dominated in the second innings, taking an impressive 6 wickets for 38 runs in 13 overs.

Mohit’s contributions have been instrumental in bolstering Arunachal Pradesh’s bowling attack, bringing both experience and skill to the forefront. His achievements in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season not only highlight his individual talent but also his commitment to the team’s success.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India’s premier domestic T20 tournament, Mohit delivered an outstanding performance against Manipur. He achieved impressive bowling figures of 3 wickets for 18 runs, notably not conceding a single boundary throughout his spell. This economical and disciplined bowling effort played a crucial role in restricting the opposition’s scoring opportunities

As the season progresses, cricket enthusiasts and analysts alike will be keen to observe how Mohith’s exceptional form influences Arunachal Pradesh’s campaign in the Ranji Trophy.