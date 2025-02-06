Live
- Lack of Bidders Delays Expansion of Indira Canteens
- Chandimal, Mendis fightback after Lyon, Starc three-fers in Galle
- More women, OBC voters backed BJP to take tally to 45-55 seats: Axis My India Exit poll
- REC Limited Announces Financial Results and Interim Dividend
- SSC Students Distributed Free Digital Content on Directions of MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy
- RSI Ghouse Pasha Demonstrates Integrity
- Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Imminent in China: What to Expect
- Interdepartmental Coordination for Timely Project Execution, Minister NS Boseraju advises officials
- Balakrishna’s Action Film ‘Daaku Maharaj’ to Stream on Netflix
- Odisha seeks Rs 12.59 lakh cr from 16th FC
Just In
Hyderabad’s TNR Mohit has Secured a Total of 16 Wickets, 2024-25 Ranji Trophy Season
In a standout performance during the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, Hyderabad’s TNR Mohit, playing for Arunachal Pradesh, has showcased exceptional bowling skills.
Hyderabad: In a standout performance during the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, Hyderabad’s TNR Mohit, playing for Arunachal Pradesh, has showcased exceptional bowling skills. Over the course of the season, Mohith has secured a total of 16 wickets, significantly bolstering his team’s bowling attack.
A highlight of his season was the match against Sikkim, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad from October 26 to 29, 2024. In this encounter, Mohith delivered a stellar performance, claiming 9 wickets across both innings. In Sikkim’s first innings, he secured 3 wickets for 89 runs over 28.2 overs. He further dominated in the second innings, taking an impressive 6 wickets for 38 runs in 13 overs.
Mohit’s contributions have been instrumental in bolstering Arunachal Pradesh’s bowling attack, bringing both experience and skill to the forefront. His achievements in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season not only highlight his individual talent but also his commitment to the team’s success.
In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India’s premier domestic T20 tournament, Mohit delivered an outstanding performance against Manipur. He achieved impressive bowling figures of 3 wickets for 18 runs, notably not conceding a single boundary throughout his spell. This economical and disciplined bowling effort played a crucial role in restricting the opposition’s scoring opportunities
As the season progresses, cricket enthusiasts and analysts alike will be keen to observe how Mohith’s exceptional form influences Arunachal Pradesh’s campaign in the Ranji Trophy.