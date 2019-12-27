Hyderabad: Hydernagar Basti panel told to strengthen TRS

Hydernagar: Local corporator Janakirama Raju attended party activists' basti committee meeting under the leadership of M A Quadeer in his office at Hydernagar Colony on Thursday. Addressing the members, he advised them to strive to take the government's welfare schemes to the doorstep of people.

Raju honoured the newly elected party division committee's honorary president Damodar Reddy, with a shawl. He enlightened the members on the development works taken up in the division, while asking them to bring to his notice any problem in the colony.

Raju assured those who could not get a place in the basti committee to strive for securing a suitable place in the party fora. Among those present at the meeting were ward members C Srikanth, Krishnamurthy, basti committee members Mallesh Yadav, Sada Ramesh, Mahesh Kumar, Md Yasin, A Ramu, S Srinivas, Venkatesh Yadav, P Ashok, G Venkatesh, Mujahid, Iqbal , Jahangir, Mohd Qureshi and Fakruddin.