Hydernagar: Corporator Janakirama Raju assures CC roads in phases

Hydernagar: Local corporator Janakirama Raju said on Monday that CC road works in Hydernagar division would be taken up in a phased manner.

Speaking after inspecting VDCC roads being laid in Addagutta 2,3, 4 and 5 roads at a cost of Rs 48 lakh, he stated that CC roads in all lanes of Addagutta were about to be completed.

'New CC roads would be laid in the colony wherever required,' the corporator said, adding that basic facilities in Addagutta would be created as per people's needs. Raju assured the residents to solve any problem if brought to his notice. He advised the contractor to take care not to cause inconvenience to residents and to maintain quality while doing the work.

GHMC Works Inspector Mahadev, Addagutta Basti Committee leaders Umapathi, and V Prabhakar were present.