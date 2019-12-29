Hydernagar Division leader of TRS felicitated

Hyderanagar: Local Corporator Janakirama Raju on Sunday felicitated the newly-elected Hydernagar division TRS party honorary president Damodar Reddy. Raju pledged to always stand by the TRS activists.

He said the party high command would recognise those activists who strive for development of the party organisation. He assured the activists that development works in the division would be expeditiously completed, while advising them to bring any problem to his notice.

Among those present at the event were Ward Members Bose Reddy, Ganga Bhavani, Vijaya, Krishna Kumari, area committee members Sheshayya, Renuka, Madhavi, Parveen Sultana, division party vice-president Rammohan Raju, division leaders K G Rao,Chandramouli, S VS Raju, local leaders Ramulu, Lakshmi and Lalitha.