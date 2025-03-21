HYDRA boss inspects Gangaram Lake, warns against illegal dumping

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected Gangaram Lake on Thursday, assessing areas where debris was being illegally dumped. The inspection aimed to identify encroachments and prevent further environmental damage.

During the visit, Commissioner Ranganath stated that cases had already been filed against individuals responsible for dumping soil in the lake. He emphasised that with the establishment of the HYDRA police station, authorities would take direct action against those encroaching upon water bodies.

The Commissioner announced plans to hold a meeting with officials from various departments to address the issue. Ranganath urged individuals claiming ownership of the land to present all relevant documents for verification.

He reaffirmed the commitment to stopping illegal soil dumping in Gangaram Lake. He assured that authorities would take necessary measures to protect the lake and prevent further encroachments. Meanwhile, Ranganath urged corporate and voluntary organisations to come forward and contribute to lake restoration through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

Commissioner Ranganath emphasised that lake development should not be limited to beautification but should focus on comprehensive restoration and long-term sustainability.

The Outer Ring Road area originally had 1,025 lakes, but 61 per cent have vanished due to encroachments and urban expansion. Commissioner Ranganath stressed that protecting the remaining 39 per cent is a shared responsibility, requiring cooperation from citizens, government bodies, and private entities.

The HYDRA is fully developing the Sunnam Cheruvu, Tammidikunta Cheruvu, Kukatpally Nalla Cheruvu, Uppal Nalla Cheruvu, Bum-Rukh-Ud-Daula Lake and Bathukamma Kunta.