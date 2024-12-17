Live
HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Warns of Demolition of Illegal Constructions in Hyderabad
HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath has announced that illegal constructions in Hyderabad built after July 2024, particularly in ponds, buffer zones, and FTL areas, will be demolished.
India fought valiantly to avoid the follow-on in the third Test in Brisbane, leaving the match looking likely to end in a draw.
On a rain-affected fourth day, India were 213-9, still needing 33 more runs to avoid the follow-on. However, the last-wicket pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep put up a superb resistance. Deep's uppercut for four brought India past the follow-on target, triggering celebrations from the batters and the Indian dressing room, where Virat Kohli was seen exchanging high-fives with teammates and coaches.
Australia had taken three wickets for just 19 runs earlier in the day, putting the follow-on in sight. But the absence of Josh Hazlewood, likely to miss the rest of the series due to a calf injury, was felt as Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc began to tire.
KL Rahul, who was dropped on the first ball of the day by Steve Smith, made a valuable 84, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed 77.
The five-match series is now tied at 1-1 after Australia's dominant 10-wicket win in Adelaide. To secure a spot in June’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s, India must win at least two of the remaining three Tests. Defending champions Australia can also reach the final by winning two of the last three Tests, and they have another series against Sri Lanka to strengthen their qualification chances.