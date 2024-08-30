HYDRA lens on Durgam Cheruvu, many A-listers face demolition axe

Hyderabad: Now, the encroachments around the famous Durgam Cheruvu are under the scanner. HYDRA has served notices on the residents in the Durgam Cheruvu limits for constructing houses in FTL and buffer zone. The demolition drive will be launched soon.

The prominent personalities include A Tirupati Reddy, who is the brother of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who has his house in the Madhapur Amar Cooperative Society. The authorities, led by Rangareddy District Collector and Serilingampally Additional Collector on Thursday issued notices as per WALTA (Telangana Water, Land and Trees) Act to the houses in Nectars Colony, Kavuri Hills, Doctors Colony and others. The officials painted “F” specifying the house falling under FTL of the water body and Non-Development Zone (NDZ) and should be demolished within 30 days of the notice.

The State government has been taking up demolition drive on the illegal constructions on the FTLs and buffer zones of the lakes and water bodies. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during an informal interaction with the media, told categorically that having land on FTL was not the issue but having illegal constructions is the issue and that HYDRA will be demolishing these illegal structures. The present drive at Amar Society is also seen as the attempt to clear the encroachment of the lake.

Durgam Cheruvu, also known as Raidurgam Cheruvu, is a freshwater lake located in Rangareddy district. The lake, which was spread in about 100 acres, has now shrunk to 64 acres.

The lake is also known as Secret Lake because it is hidden between the localities of Jubilee Hills and Madhapur. A notification issued before 2014 had designated the area surrounding the lake as a Non-Development Zone. However, because of the absence of a final notification there were rampant illegal constructions and over the last few years, encroachments have resulted in the establishment of residences belonging to influential figures, including judges, political leaders, engineers, and retired officials. It is said that the area has residences of prominent politicians and film personalities.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s brother A Tirupati Reddy had responded to the notices. He said, “If my house is illegal, it should be demolished. If you give me time, I will take the goods out of the house and vacate. Serilingampally revenue officials have given a notice. I have not been contacted by any official so far. I bought a residence in Amar Society in 2016-17. I have no information that this building was in FTL when I had purchased it. My house is in the buffer zone. Notices were given according to the WALTA Act. Permission was given for this layout in 1995. BRS is taking the issue of my house and politicising it.”