HYDRA lens on govt lands at Gajula Ramaram village

Hyderabad: Following complaints, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected government lands at Gajula Ramaram in Qutbullapur Mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Thursday.

The Commissioner carried out a site visit following reports that the quarry leases in Gajularamaram village have lapsed, yet efforts are being made to occupy the area without proper vacating.

The adjacent State Finance Corporation land acquisitions were also examined during the inspection.

Officials have been directed to safeguard the 400 acres of government land in this area from any encroachment. They have also been encouraged to schedule a meeting next week with the individuals who have leased approximately 78 acres.

Subsequently, following complaints about encroachment near the nala under Nallagandla Lake in Serilingampally mandal, the Commissioner inspected the site. Moreover, during the inspection, Vertex Construction Company has been instructed to clear the soil that was dumped in the area to maintain the mine’s size. The company has guaranteed that the construction process will proceed without impacting the nala region or the surrounding buffer zone.

Later, following the complaint regarding the encroachment, Ranganath inspected Mellakunta Gopannapally village, and Mamasani Kunta in Puppalaguda, Rajendranagar mandal.