Live
- Resolute to be enabler and contributor to FM Sitharaman's vision and mission: NSE CEO
- Injury sidelines Jofra Archer from West Indies ODI series; England name Luke Wood as replacement
- NHRC takes suo moto cognisance of Ashoka University professor's arrest over remarks on Operation Sindoor
- Verification of New Ration Card Applications to Begin in June Amid Staff Shortage
- Orchha and Pukhrayan, two revamped railway stations in Jhansi set for inauguration
- MP govt launches 100-day Ni-Kshay campaign to fight against TB
- 2023 fatal Australian army helicopter crash caused by pilot disorientation: Investigation
- BCCI Moves RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Match to Lucknow Due to Bengaluru Weather
- Cast Reflect on Reimagining Lilo & Stitch for a New Generation
- Schedule a meeting with CM Chandrababu Naidu to discuss Tungabhadra: DCM DK Shivakumar requests Andhra DCM Pawan Kalyan
Hydra Removes Illegal Buildings in Manikonda Park Area
Hydra officials took down illegal buildings in Tirumala Hills Colony Park, Manikonda, Hyderabad.
Hydra, the team working to stop illegal buildings in Hyderabad, took action again. On May 22, they removed illegal structures in Tirumala Hills Colony Park, located in Manikonda.
The demolition was carried out by Manikonda Municipal Corporation workers under the orders of Hydra Chief Ranganath. After confirming that the buildings were built without permission, officials used JCB machines to take them down. Police from Narsingi provided security during the operation.
Some residents of the area argued with the officials. They claimed they had permission from HMDA and that the land was part of their colony. However, town planning officer Santosh Singh said the land is meant for the park, and the constructions were not allowed. So, the buildings were removed as per the rules.