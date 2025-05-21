Hydra Removes Illegal Buildings in Manikonda Park Area

Hydra, the team working to stop illegal buildings in Hyderabad, took action again. On May 22, they removed illegal structures in Tirumala Hills Colony Park, located in Manikonda.

The demolition was carried out by Manikonda Municipal Corporation workers under the orders of Hydra Chief Ranganath. After confirming that the buildings were built without permission, officials used JCB machines to take them down. Police from Narsingi provided security during the operation.

Some residents of the area argued with the officials. They claimed they had permission from HMDA and that the land was part of their colony. However, town planning officer Santosh Singh said the land is meant for the park, and the constructions were not allowed. So, the buildings were removed as per the rules.