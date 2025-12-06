Hydraa Commissioner Appears Before Telangana HC, Tenders Apology

Hyderabad: In a significant development, Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner A V Ranganath on Friday appeared before the HC and tendered an unconditional apology in connection with the contempt proceedings related to the Bathukamma Kunta land dispute.

The court had directed him to be present following a contempt petition filed by A Sudhakar Reddy, who alleged that HYDRAA had violated the HC interim status quo order issued on June 12, 2025, concerning a parcel of private land located in the Bathukamma Kunta area.

Despite the court’s direction to appear on October 31, Ranganath sought exemption citing urgent administrative duties in Bachupally. His plea for exemption was heard on November 27 by a division bench of Justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and B R Madhusudhan Rao.

During the hearing, special government pleader Swarup Urilla argued that the commissioner’s absence was due to unavoidable official responsibilities and not to inconvenience the court. However, the bench expressed sharp disapproval, observing that while it appreciated the commissioner’s stated concern for the court, it could, if necessary, require an officer facing contempt to personally stand before the bench.

Consequently, the bench dismissed the exemption petition of Ranganath and reiterated court’s earlier direction for the commissioner to appear.

Complying with the order, Ranganath appeared and tendered an unconditional apology for the alleged non-compliance with the interim orders. The bench accepted the apology. It dispensed with the alleged contemnor presence on the next hearing. The HC is expected to continue hearing the case as it examines the merits of the contempt allegations. The case was adjourned to December 18.