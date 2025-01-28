HYDRAA Commissioner Orders Action on Encroachments and Protection of Government Lands

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath has asked officials to put fences around government lands and parks that have been taken back from encroachers. He also told them to put up signs saying these areas are “Protected by HYDRAA.”

During a weekly meeting, 78 complaints were received from people living near Outer Ring Road (ORR). They complained about the illegal occupation of roads, public spaces, drains, and water bodies. The Commissioner listened to the complaints and saw a presentation with maps showing the problems. He promised to look into the issues.

Ranganath said officials would visit the areas in two weeks to investigate the problems. He also gave complainants the contact details of officials so they could stay in touch. He said he would check if the issues were solved within four weeks, and if not, action would be taken against those who caused the problems.

The Commissioner also directed officials to check the limits of various lakes such as Masab Lake and Durgam Cheruvu, using satellite images to ensure the water levels and areas are properly protected.

In Ilapur village, 408 acres of land were illegally bought, even though there was a court order to stop it. The land was registered for 3,800 house plots, which is also being investigated.