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HYDRAA completes restoration of Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur

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HYDRAA and CMC officials inspect the restored 30-acre Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur ahead of its inauguration by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

HYDRAA completes restoration of Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur
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HYDRAA completes restoration of Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur

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Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency completed the comprehensive restoration and development of Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur, with the water body now being prepared for inauguration by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Srijana inspected the restored lake on Friday to review arrangements ahead of the formal opening ceremony scheduled for the end of this month.

During their joint inspection, the commissioners assessed completed restoration works, including the precise demarcation of Full Tank Level boundaries covering approximately 20 acres, extensive desilting operations, and protective fencing installation. They evaluated the newly constructed elevated bund, walking tracks surrounding the water body, and perimeter fencing installed along both inner and outer boundaries.

The officials also reviewed the removal of illegal encroachments and the transformation of nearly 30 acres encompassing the lake and surrounding grounds into a vibrant public recreational space. Additionally, the team inspected ongoing developments involving public parks, open gymnasiums, relaxing gazebos, and boating jetties along the waterfront.

The restoration initiative successfully revived the degraded water body while providing modern amenities for local residents. HYDRAA Additional Commissioner Anand, Assistant Commissioner of Police Tirumal, and senior municipal officials accompanied the commissioners during the site inspection.

MM Farooqui
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

MM Farooqui

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M M Farooqui, senior correspondent with interest in writing a range of stories about Hyderabad and its Purana Sheher. An experienced journalist specializing in departments including Heritage, Transport, Municipal Corporation, Majlis among others with over six years of writing expertise. When not immersed in writing, he can be found spending time in eating Hyderabadi cuisines, Mughlai, Chinese, exploring new things and listening to songs and qawwalis. Farooqui is an accomplished writer with a passion for writing with six years of experience, he has honed his craft in various genres. Farooqui’s diverse family history and embracing cultures have enriched his writing with unique perspectives.

Tags

HYDRAA Lake RestorationSunnam Cheruvu MadhapurAV RanganathCyberabad Municipal CorporationRevanth Reddy
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