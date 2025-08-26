HYDRAA cracks whip, frees JHCHS land from clutches of encroachers

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday removed large-scale encroachments near the Jubilee Hills check post, freeing about 2,000 square yards of public land. The land, which was designated for public facilities in the Jubilee Hills Cooperative Housing Society (JHCHS), had been under encroachment for nearly two decades.

According to HYDRAA, a person named Pilla Satyanarayana had encroached on the land, allegedly creating forged house numbers and operating a nursery. A case was registered against him at the Jubilee Hills Police Station following a complaint from the Housing Society. The GHMC’s previous attempts to take possession were stalled when Satyanarayana secured a status quo from the High Court, which he allegedly violated by erecting unauthorized sheds and continuing his business.

Following a complaint filed by the Jubilee Hills Cooperative Housing Society through HYDRAA’s ‘Prajavani’ public grievance platform, Commissioner A V Ranganath ordered a detailed inquiry. HYDRAA confirmed that the site was designated for public use as per the layout. When Satyanarayana returned to the High Court to contest the notices issued by HYDRAA, the court struck down the earlier status quo, allowing the agency to take action.

On Monday, the HYDRAA team carried out a demolition drive, removing the unauthorised sheds and giving the nursery operators time to shift the plants. The reclaimed land was subsequently secured with boards and fencing. Ravindra Nath, President of the Jubilee Hills Cooperative Housing Society, and other board members expressed their happiness, calling the action the result of their years-long legal battle. They thanked the Telangana government and HYDRAA and GHMC officials for their efforts.