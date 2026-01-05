HYDRAA frees Rs 35 cr park land from clutches of encroachers in city

Hyderabad: Inyet another operation, the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) reclaimed two encroached parks and secured over 3,000 square yards of open space in Kukatpally. HYDRAA said the market value of the protected land is estimated at around Rs 35 crore.

According to HYDRAA officials, the action followed a complaint received during Prajavani from the Residents’ Welfare Association of Bhagyanagar Phase–III Colony, alleging large-scale encroachment of park lands earmarked in the approved layout.

Acting on the directions of HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, officials from HYDRAA, along with other department officials, conducted a field inspection. The Bhagyanagar Phase–III layout, approved by the HUDA in 1987, spans 36 acres in Survey Nos. 197 and 200 series and comprises 357 residential plots.

During the inspection, officials found that two designated parks in the colony had been encroached upon. Of the 2,000-square-yard park, nearly half had been illegally occupied, while about 1,000 square yards of another park, spread over one acre, had also fallen prey to encroachment.

Following the inspection, the Commissioner ordered the immediate removal of illegal structures. HYDRAA officials cleared the encroachments and secured both park sites by erecting fencing.

Boards were also installed marking the land as park areas to prevent future violations.