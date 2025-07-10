HYDRAA plans nala expansion from Masab Cheruvu to Pedda Amberpet

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has announced a strategic plan for a 7.5-kilometre stormwater nala expansion, aiming to interconnect Masab Cheruvu, Dilawar Khan Lake, and Pedda Amberpet Lake. This proposed drainage system is designed to prevent seasonal waterlogging and flooding in key residential zones across the city.

Following complaints regarding the malfunctioning drain connecting Masab Cheruvu and Dilawar Khan Cheruvu, which has led to the inundation of numerous colonies, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, alongside Ibrahimpatnam MLA Mal Reddy Ranga Reddy, conducted an extensive inspection of areas downstream of Masab Cheruvu on Wednesday. The Commissioner revealed that the nala will be redeveloped with sufficient structural strength and capacity to handle heavy rainwater flows without disruption.

Later, the officials visited Jaalikunta, where newly constructed double-bedroom houses have been flooded due to inadequate drainage planning. Construction activities there had come to a halt as water seeped into the basements of these properties.

The Commissioner observed that several colonies located between Masab Cheruvu and Dilawarkhan Lake were frequently experiencing submergence owing to the absence of a proper connecting drain.

Ranganath stated that a coordinated meeting with departments such as Revenue, GHMC, and Irrigation would be convened soon to prepare a detailed action plan.

He underscored the importance of constructing the drain with adequate width now, stressing that this would prevent more significant problems in the future, particularly as construction and population density continue to increase in the region.

Ranganath issued a warning that encroachments on lakes must be prevented, and legal action would be taken against those who have dumped soil to fill these water bodies. He specifically mentioned that measures would be initiated against individuals responsible for dumping soil in lakes, thereby contributing to the flooding issues.

Subsequently, the officials inspected the Karmanghat and Badangpet areas, where ongoing obstacles are delaying drain expansion. In Uday Nagar Colony in Karmanghat, the Commissioner instructed officials to commence nala expansion work immediately.

They also visited Raviryala Lake, where they inspected the overflow channels in response to reports of flooding in upstream residential areas. The Commissioner assessed the risk of submergence for nearby residential areas and reviewed the condition of lake inflows and outflows.

Concluding the inspection, the HYDRAA Commissioner emphasised that unless lakes and nalas are protected from encroachments and undergo proper development, the city will continue to face flooding threats during the monsoon season.