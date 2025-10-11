HYDRAA reclaims 5-acre govt land worth Rs 750 cr in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: In yet another operation, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) removed large-scale encroachments on government land in Banjara Hills on Friday. HYDRAA amid tight security reclaimed 5 acres of prime land worth Rs 750 crore. The Banjara Hills Police have registered four criminal cases against the encroacher for illegal occupation.

The land on Banjara Hills Road No. 10 in Shaikpet Mandal was encroached by one Parthasarathi, who had deployed bouncers and dogs to protect it. According to HYDRAA, Parthasarathi used fabricated documents and fake survey numbers 403/52 to claim the ownership. He claimed the government land using an unregistered sale deed.

The HYDRAA officials said that the government had previously allocated 1.20 acres of the 5 acres to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to build a water reservoir to supply drinking water to several residential areas. Parthasarathi, claiming ownership of the entire 5 acres including the 1.20 acres, approached the court. While the case was pending in court, Parthasarathi took control of the entire 5 acres and constructed sheds.

HYDRAA received a complaint from the locals stating that Parthasarathi set up a base on government land, consuming alcohol, and intimidating them. The Water Board and Revenue officials also lodged a complaint with HYDRAA. The Revenue and Water Board officials filed 4 criminal cases against Parthasarathi at the Banjara Hills Police Station.

Acting on complaints, HYDRAA took up a detailed investigation and confirmed the encroachments. The authorities confirmed that while government land exists under survey number 403 and Parthasarathi encroached using a sub-number 403/52. Based on a letter from Shaikpet Revenue officials, encroachments were cleared amid heavy security arrangements.

HYDRAA removed the fencing erected by Parthasarathi along with the sheds inside and set up fencing around the 5 acres and installed boards identifying it as government land.

Meanwhile, the Banjara Hills Police have registered four criminal cases against Parthasarathi in connection with the illegal occupation. Officials added that he had obstructed HMWSSB’s plans to construct a water reservoir on the site.

In another operation on Friday, in the Quthbullapur mandal’s Gajularamaram–Mahadevapuram area, HYDRAA conducted inspections and confirmed that open spaces meant for parks and public facilities were being encroached upon. Subsequently, officials removed encroachments on 3.5 acres of park land.

In Medchal village under the Medchal–Malkajgiri district, nearly 3 acres of land allocated for roads and parks had been encroached upon. HYDRAA intervened swiftly, removed the illegal constructions, and restored the land for public use. The employees of the Accountant General’s office had established a layout back in 2005 over 13 acres.

HYDRAA removed encroachments in the Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Colony at Thatti Annaram village in Abdullapurmet mandal, Rangareddy district. A portion of 270 square yards within a 680-square-yard park area had been claimed as a private plot. After verifying complaints, HYDRAA officials demolished the unauthorized structures and secured the entire 680-square-yard park site.