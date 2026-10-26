HYDRAA reclaims parkland in Miyapur, Alwal

Hyderabad: HYDRAA, Park Land Protection, Miyapur Parkland Encroachment, Alwal Parkland Protection, HMDA Approved LayoutsThe Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency ( HYDRAA ) has taken steps to protect public parkland measuring 2.20 acres in Prashanth Nagar Colony, Miyapur, and 1,800 square yards in Sri Ganesh Enclave, Machabollaram, Alwal, following complaints from local residents about alleged encroachments.

According to HYDRAA, a total of 10 parks were earmarked in two residential layouts spread across 45 acres and 30 acres, respectively. Four parks in the layouts approved by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had allegedly been encroached upon, while one park had been developed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Residents of Prashanth Nagar Colony approached HYDRAA through its Prajavani programme, alleging that parkland was being illegally occupied and used for parking.

Following the complaint, HYDRAA officials, along with the officials conducted a field inspection and confirmed the encroachments. The agency subsequently took steps to protect the 2.20 acres of parkland.

The unauthorised sheds were removed, HYDRAA installed signboards identifying the land as parkland, and fencing was erected around the protected areas to prevent further encroachment.

In a separate operation, HYDRAA protected 1,800 square yards of parkland in Machabollaram, Alwal, within the Secunderabad region.

According to the approved layout of the colony, which falls under Survey Numbers 17, 33 and 34, the land had been earmarked for public use by the gram panchayat.

Colony residents complained that certain individuals had occupied the land and obtained registrations in their names by including it with adjoining survey-number properties.

They residents approached HYDRAA with layout approval documents, link documents dating back to 1969, General Power of Attorney (GPA) documents from 1981, Bhuvan satellite imagery and survey records.

Responding to the complaint, HYDRAA officials examined the relevant records and layout documents and took steps to protect the designated parkland from encroachment.

HYDRAA erected fencing around the site and installed signboards identifying it as land reserved for a park, aiming to prevent further unauthorised occupation of public space.