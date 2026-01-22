HYDRAA reclaims public land worth Rs 300-cr in Bachupally

Hyderabad: In yet another operation, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has reclaimed and secured 2.30 acres of government land earmarked for a public park in Bachupally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Officials claimed that the land is estimated to be worth about Rs 300 crore.

According to HYDRAA, the land, located in Survey Nos. 142, 143 and 144, was officially allotted in 2016 by the then Collector for development as a public park. Authorities had planted hundreds of saplings, developed an urban nursery and created green cover. Infrastructure, including a borewell, water sump, watchman room, iron gates and fencing was also put in place. In 2023, private individuals allegedly destroyed plants inside the park, dismantled the nursery and claimed the land as private property.

A boundary wall was reportedly erected overnight. After a complaint received in Prajavani, HYDRAA officials conducted a field level inspection with revenue authorities and confirmed that the land was government property earmarked for a park. Acting on the directions of HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, encroachments were removed. Fresh fencing was installed and HYDRAA boards were erected identifying the land as government property.

On Wednesday, HYDRAA also cleared encroachments on an adjoining 30 guntas of government land allocated for the Mandal Revenue Officer office in the same survey numbers. The land was fenced and marked with official boards.

Residents of Bachupally thanked HYDRAA for safeguarding the park land and raised slogans in support of the agency and the government.

Meanwhile, AV Ranganath inspected Saroornagar lake and announced that HYDRAA will initiate efforts to restore the lake. He mentioned that the necessary work will begin shortly, pending government approvals. A significant portion of the lake, covering over 140 acres, has been encroached upon by residential developments. He emphasised that there will be no leniency in the removal of these structures.

Furthermore, Ranganath indicated that the remaining area of the lake, which exceeds 90 acres, will be developed. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed that the major lakes in the city, including Saroornagar lake, should also undergo development. Proposals concerning this lake will be presented to the government, with work expected to commence by March and assured that the project will be completed within a year, said Ranganath.