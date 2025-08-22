HYDRAA reclaims Rs 400 crore public land in Madhapur

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Thursday removed large-scale encroachments in the Jubilee Enclave Layout in the Madhapur area. During the operation, encroachments on parks and roads, as well as illegal structures built on government land, were demolished, saving 16,000 square yards of land valued at around Rs 400 crore. According to HYDRAA, the layout, approved at 22.20 acres, has about 100 plots and includes four parks. Two of these parks, spanning around 8,500 sq. yards, were illegally occupied. Additionally, 5,000 sq. yards of road were encroached upon, and a hotel shed was illegally constructed on 300 sq. yards of government land.

The government land is located opposite the metal Charminar on the Madhapur-Kondapur road. The layout was approved in 1995 and regularised by the government in 2006. According to residents’ complaints filed during HYDRAA’s ‘Prajavani’ programme, the parks were occupied by a person named Jaihind Reddy.

HYDRAA ACP Srikanth said that following the orders of Commissioner A V Ranganath, officials conducted a site inspection, confirmed the encroachments, and carried out the demolition on Thursday. Police cases are now being registered against the encroachers. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Srikanth and Inspectors Rajasekhar and Balagopal. Immediately after, ‘Government Property’ boards were installed, and fencing was erected at the parks. Representatives of the Jubilee Enclave alleged that Jaihind Reddy had constructed the illegal hotel and was collecting up to Rs 4 lakh per month in rent. Residents questioned how park land, which was regularised in 2006, could be “de-regularised” without the consent of the landowners. Locals welcomed HYDRAA’s action, stating that it has provided relief by protecting the parks.