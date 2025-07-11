Hydraa Removes Illegal Encroachments in Hyderabad: Demolitions in Kukatpally, Rajendranagar

Hydraa is taking strong action against illegal buildings in Hyderabad. They are removing structures built on canals, ponds, kuntas, and public parks.

On Friday (July 11), Hydra teams carried out demolitions in the Kukatpally area. After getting a complaint about an illegal structure in Habib Nagar, officials went to check the site. With police support, they removed the encroachments.

The drain (nala) in Habib Nagar is 7 meters long. Hydra demolished boundary walls from NRC Garden, NKNR Garden, and another wall that was blocking the drain. They also cleared garbage and waste from the area.

In another case, Hydra removed illegal buildings on park land in Rajendranagar. The Nalanda Nagar Welfare Association had complained that the park land was being used wrongly. After visiting the area, Hydraa demolished the structures built there.

Before the demolition, some people protested. They said the buildings were on their own land and claimed they didn’t get any notice. Some lay down in front of the JCB machines. There was a heated argument, especially with the women.

Officials said that 1,000 square yards of park land in Hyderguda Village (Survey No. 16) were encroached. A wall was built illegally, and it was removed with police help.

Hydraa said they will continue removing illegal structures, no matter who built them. They made it clear that encroachments will not be allowed.