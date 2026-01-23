HYDRAA Restores Gachibowli Park, Removes Road Encroachments in Shamirpet

HYDRAA action Hyderabad officials in Gachibowli said more than 32 acres of land was allotted in 1982 in Telecom Nagar layout to BSNL employees by then Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA). 4,000 square yards was designated for a park. Around 1,500 square yards was encroached upon over the decades and housing complexes came up in the area. “Attempts were made to show allotment papers of the remaining 2,500 square yards also as residential plots by constructing walls around them”, they added.

Recently some people came and occupied the remaining 2,500 square yards by spreading the word that the land was allotted as plots. The residents in Telecomnagar approached HYDRAA. Agency officials along with revenue and GHMC visited the spot and verified that this land had been kept for a park in earlier days.

HYDRAA officials removed the recent encroachments and put up boards that this land was designated for Hyderabad encroachment drive will also be installed to ensure that no one will illegally occupy this space in future.

HYDRAA also stated that encroachments on a road at Friends Colony in Shamirpet, Medchal-Malkajgiri district have been cleared. “A road meant for public use and providing access to different plots in a layout approved in 1987 was completely blocked off by encroachments”, an official said.