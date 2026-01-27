HYDRAA swings into action; rescues 9 persons trapped in Mir Alam Tank

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) teams on Sunday midnight rescued nine workers stranded in the Mir Alam Tank in the Old City. The workers, including two engineers and seven labourers, were stranded after their boat engine failed while they were returning after work.

According to HYDRAA, the workers were left stranded after their boat’s engine malfunctioned in the middle of Mir Alam Tank. The boat became entangled in aquatic plants, making movement impossible. Fears of crocodiles reportedly present in the tank added to the workers’ panic.

The officials said the workers were engaged in soil testing for a proposed bridge as part of the Mir Alam Tank development works. However, when they attempted to return after nightfall, the boat’s engine failed.

After attempting manually, in distress the workers made an emergency call to Dial 100, HYDRAA’s Disaster Rescue Force (DRF) teams were immediately deployed.

HYDRAA DRF officials, including SFO Jameel and Rescue Team In-charge Swamy, immediately spoke to the stranded workers over the phone, reassuring them that help was on the way and urging them to remain calm despite the late hour and risky conditions.

Using mobile phone lights to trace the exact location and torches to navigate through dense aquatic weeds, DRF teams reached the stranded boat.

The operation, carried out after midnight, was completed in two carefully planned phases. In the first phase, four workers were safely brought to the shore. The rescue team then returned to the lake and evacuated the remaining five in a second trip, completing the operation successfully.

All nine workers were brought to safety without injuries, prompting visible relief. They expressed heartfelt gratitude to HYDRAA DRF personnel for their courage, professionalism, and constant reassurance during the ordeal.