Hyderabad City automen take to dicey job of viewing videos, reels

Hyderabad: The auto-rickshaw drivers in the city now a days are seen mostly connected with their mobile phones mounted on their handlebars and earphones plugged in them. Many of these drivers are caught scrolling through social media reels, watching movies, enjoying music, or making calls while navigating busy streets. The passengers and even unions are tired of this habit of auto drivers, but it seems the traffic police are doing much about it.

Using mobile phones while driving is an offence under the law. However, it is a usual sight to see mobile phones being used while riding in an auto rickshaw by the driver. They not only use it to make calls but also for entertainment purposes. The unions claimed that they too have observed the behaviour of drivers, though they blame the aggregator and operators for this.

It has been observed that earlier, the auto drivers used to play songs on a loud volume with high bass, but now they have taken their entertainment to the next level with watching movies and scrolling reels while driving. This unusual trend has raised concerns among passengers, motorists, and others. This behaviour has sparked frustration among passengers who rely on auto-rickshaws for their daily commutes.

Divya Khatri, who commutes in an auto-rickshaw, said, “I came across various such auto drivers who were using mobile phones for other than calling. I have repeatedly urged the driver to slow down and avoid reckless driving; however, he was busy watching the entertainment on mobile with earphones plugged inside his ears and driving. This is very dangerous.”

Sufi Sikander, a motorist, expressed his concern, stating, “I have seen several auto-rickshaw drivers using phones for entertainment, with or without earphones on, while driving. With the distraction, the driver almost hit me in slow-moving traffic near MJ College on Banjara Hills Road No. 3. When I looked back, he was glued to his horizontally put mobile phone.”

“Some drivers even make video calls to family or friends. I also came across drivers who were scrolling reels on social media, watching movies,” said Emraan Khan.

Shaik Salauddin, founder and president of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), said, “We have come across several cases of auto drivers using mobile phones or watching something on it while navigating. We also tried to educate them, but all in vain. Most of the drivers are from different districts working in the city, who are unaware and uneducated of traffic rules and road safety.”

Salauddin emphasised, “Despite the growing discontent among passengers and motorists, it appears that the traffic police are not taking significant action to address the issue.” He said that earlier, the police, both traffic and law and order, used to create awareness among the auto drivers with their unions every three and six months. The officials used to create awareness along with the training on road safety, visualise the road safety documentaries, and certify them for attending the activities. However, this activity was seemingly stopped by the officials.”