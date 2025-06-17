I did no wrong; ready to face probe any number of times: KTR

Hyderabad: Stating that he would go for inquiry even if the investigating agency calls him 100 times, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that he had committed no wrong and had elevated Telangana’s global standing and also challenged CM Revanth Reddy to discuss Formula E in front of four crore people not in four walls.

Talking to media after the inquiry, Rama Rao said that he strongly defended his role in the organization of the Hyderabad Formula E race, asserting that he had neither committed any wrongdoing nor done anything he should be ashamed of. He said, “I have enhanced the global reputation of Telangana, not brought it down.” He lashed out at Telangana Revanth Reddy for allegedly refusing to hold a public or Assembly discussion on the Formula E issue, despite repeated challenges. “Revanth didn’t have the courage to debate me in front of the people of Telangana,” said KTR, adding that even though he offered to undergo a lie detector test, Revanth shied away.

Rao clarified that it was a policy decision to hold the second edition of Formula E in Hyderabad following the resounding success of the first edition. “Funds were transferred to the organizing agency’s bank account as part of the official process. I have explained this to the ACB. Where is the corruption here?” questioned Rao. He referred to former IPS officer Dr RS Praveen Kumar’s observation that invoking ACB in a non-corruption case was unprecedented in his 26-year career.

KTR accused the ACB of repeatedly asking ‘irrelevant and prepared questions’, allegedly written by someone named Chittinayudu. He said Revanth Reddy, who himself was caught with Rs 50 lakh in a suitcase and jailed for a month, was now hell-bent on imprisoning BRS leaders under false pretences. “He wants to parade KCR before the Kaleshwaram Commission, summon Harish Rao, and harass me with ACB inquiries. This is his political vendetta,” KTR charged. Calling Revanth a “cheap Chief Minister with cheap politics,” KTR said the Congress government has neither the skill to govern nor the courage to fulfill promises. They are running away from their commitments and resorting to diversionary politics.

KTR also criticized the Congress government’s complete failure to govern effectively. He accused the regime of blatantly backtracking on every key promise it made to the people.

“The much-touted Kamareddy Declaration, which assured 42 per cent reservations for BCs, has been abandoned without explanation. The Rythu Bandhu scheme, once a dependable support system for farmers, is now being withheld and turned into an election-time tool,” he claimed.