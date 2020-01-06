I stand for Nation poster unveiled by Prahlad Modi the brother of PM Narendra Modi

Basheerbagh: Prahlad Modi, the brother of PM Narendra Modi, unveiled the poster for 'I stand for the nation' programme on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Prahlad Modi urged everyone to stand for soldiers who sacrificed their lives in order to protect our nation.

Congratulating the organisers for their move to instill patriotic feelings among people, he lauded the efforts of soldiers in repulsing several terrorist attacks on the nation and paid homage to martyrs who laid down their lives in the lion of duty. As per the programme, every Indian, wherever they are in the world, need to stand for the nation on February 14 at a specific time.

Among those who attended the programme were BJP official spokesperson K Naresh, Ramakrishna Chary, Habib Sultan Ali, Ramesh, Harikrishna, national director of the programme Ratan Raju, vice president MuralidharIndrakanti, Sandeep, M Navakanth, Shashi, Varun, Kumar, Murali, Srinivasulu, Prasad, the programme coordinator Sai Nagesh and others.