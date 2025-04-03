IAF gives thumbs up for Adilabad airport: Mantri

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has given its approval for development of Adilabad airport for civil operations as planned by the State government.

The Indian Air Force also desires to have a training establishment at the location in future. Extending his best wishes to the people of Adilabad district and also to the people of Telangana, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said in a statement that the Telangana government, which had earlier obtained permission for Mamunur airport in Warangal, has now obtained permission from the Indian Air Force for Adilabad Airport. He said that obtaining permission for two airports within a short period of six months was the result of the tireless efforts of the Telangana government.

Venkat Reddy said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) officials have expressed their willingness to develop the Adilabad airport and open it for civil aviation services through a letter dated December 18, 2024 and have also indicated in the letter that they were considering the possibility of setting up an Air Force training centre there in the future. He also explained that the Air Force officials have informed the Telangana government through the letter that they were granting the necessary permissions to start civil aviation services.

The Minister said that the Air Force has suggested that this airport be developed as a joint user airfield for civil aviation and Air Force aircraft movements. He said that other infrastructure such as reconstruction of the runway, establishment of a civil terminal, development of aircraft apron (a specific area used for parking, turning and other aviation activities) should be done to accommodate the movement of civil aircraft. The Minister informed that the Air Force officials have suggested in a letter to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to provide the required land for this. “The Airports Authority of India has requested the Indian Air Force to submit detailed proposals to obtain all the necessary permissions for the airport, so we are reviewing the next steps with the officials and will prepare a report with all the details and submit it to the Center and the relevant departments as soon as possible,” said Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Venkat Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, and the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for their support in the approval of the Mamunur and Adilabad airports in Telangana. The letter issued by the IAF suggested that the said airfield could be developed as a joint user airfield with AAI acquiring contiguous land for civil terminal, aircraft parking apron and other infrastructure.