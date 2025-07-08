IB students in India receive International Baccalaureate results

Hyderabad/New Delhi: In the International Baccalaureate results declared for the academic year 2025, 6,083 students from India received their Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP). Worldwide 202,103 students received their DP and CP results from the May 2025 examination session. This marks a 4.8 per cent increase in the number of students receiving DP and CP results.

The IB issued a statement on Tuesday celebrating the accomplishments of all students who have reached this significant milestone. Throughout the two-year DP and CP journey, they have developed the knowledge, skills, and mindset needed to thrive in a changing world and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

"Today’s IB graduates join a community of more than 2.7 million lifelong learners across 157 countries worldwide where the DP and CP are offered. The global average DP score for the May 2025 session is 30.58 points," it added.

Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the International Baccalaureate, congratulated all the Diploma Programme and Career-related Programme students on reaching this important achievement.

“I’m inspired by the dedication, resilience, and compassion shown by IB students during such a complex time in the world. As IB graduates move forward—into higher education, careers, or service to their communities—they carry with them the competencies, values, and global mindset needed to thrive and make a meaningful difference.

IB graduates leave not only with knowledge, but also with the perspective and purpose to lead, serve, and shape a better world. We are proud of who they are and the impact they’re already making.”

The Diploma Programme (DP) offers students a globally respected, transformative education that prepares them for university and beyond. Its balanced, inquiry-based curriculum fosters academic achievement, critical thinking, language development, and personal growth. Offered in over 795 IB World Schools across the Asia-Pacific region and 177 IB World Schools in India, the DP aligns with local education systems while nurturing global perspectives and ethical leadership.

A series of DP curriculum alignment studies (2023) demonstrated that DP courses meet or exceed national or jurisdictional standards in South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Canada, Finland, France, the United States, Spain, Mexico, and Brazil. The studies confirmed that the DP offers world-class courses, strong academic depth and breadth, and adaptability across education systems.

Also, a global-mindedness study (2021) found that DP and CP students in five countries across the world exhibited significantly higher global-mindedness levels benchmarked against their peers from a similar age group, highlighting the IB’s success in developing internationally minded and socially responsible graduates.

The Career-related Programme (CP) continues to grow across the Asia-Pacific region, with 82 IB World Schools currently offering the programme. In India alone, 41 IB World Schools have adopted the CP. The CP is designed for students aged 16–19 who want to combine academic studies with career-related learning. The CP develops key transferable skills such as confidence, responsibility, and a strong sense of purpose, offering students a practical and future-ready pathway.

For the May 2025 examination session, Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) students completed all assessment components for each subject, and the IB awarded grades based on coursework and examinations.