iBomma Ravi Sent to 14-Day Judicial Remand; Cybercrime Police Reveal User Data Misuse

The Hyderabad police brought Imaadi Ravi, the main organizer of iBomma, to court again on Wednesday.

The Cybercrime Police issued a PT warrant against him in another case.

More Cases Against Ravi

The Nampally court sent him to 14 days of judicial remand in the second case.

In total, five cases have been filed against him.

PT warrants were also issued in three more cases.

Police will arrest him in those cases after court approval.

Custody Decision Soon

The court has finished hearing the police request for custody.

The verdict will be given soon.

How iBomma Collected User Data

ACP Srinivasulu said Ravi had data of all users who watched movies on iBomma.

During five-day custody, police found important information.

He explained that when users clicked “agree” on the site, their phone data went to Ravi.

The website also showed betting app ads before any movie played.

How Ravi Ran the Website

He promoted betting apps.

He bought movies through Telegram.

The ACP said the rumour about his wife cheating him is false.