Ibrahimpatnam Declaration on K-G projects adopted

Hyderabad: Telangana Development Forum (India) in association with TDF (USA) organised a Roundtable conference in Ibrahimpatnam demanding withdrawal of 'The Gazette issued by the Central government taking over all projects of Krishna & Godavari Rivers in Telangana and AP .

The conference unanimously discussed and released a Ibrahimpatnam Declaration which includes withdrawal of the Gazette, all public representatives irrespective of their political ideology should bring pressure on their parties/organisations to bring pressure on the Central government to withdraw the Gazette, Also decided to publish pamphlets and booklets about the Gazette to educate people; to organise meetings in all villages and mandals to mobilise public opinion against the Gazette and it was also decided to fight a legal battle for rightful share in Krisna and Godavari rivers in Telangana .

Representatives of all political parties , civil organisations, NGOs and retired engineers forum etc expressed their views on the Gazette . Dr Gopal Reddy Gade ( former TDF president), Ex MP Konda Visweswer Reddy, Ex MLAs Kodanda Reddy , Malreddy Ranga Reddy , TJS president Professor Kodandaram, TJS spokesperson Gangapuram Venkat Reddy, Raghvachari of Palamuru Adyayayana Vedika, retired rngineers Mereddy Shyam Prasad Reddy, Professor Ramana Naik, Sathireddy , ZPTC Marri Niranjan Reddy , Sivakumar ( Mala Mahanadu), Rajashekhar Goud, NRI Rajeswar Reddy(UK), Rajender , Venkat Reddy, TDF president Kavita Challa , Rajireddy, Rajeswar Reddy, M V Gona Reddy read out " Ibrahimpatnam Declaration " and called upon all to join the movement to educate people and mobilise public opinion about the impact of the Gazette.