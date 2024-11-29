ICAR-IIOR signs MoU with pvt firms on crop yield boosting technology

Hyderabad: Deputy Director General (Crop Sciences), Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) Dr T R Sharma and Dr S K Rao, former vice-chancellor, RVS Krishi Vishwavidyala, Gwalior, lauded the ICAR-Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research (IIOR), Hyderabad on Thursday for a landmark invention.

Addressing during the signing of MoUs with private companies, the agriculture scientist said it is a landmark development in the history of IIOR and ICAR for an invention on development of a patented technology on a revolutionary biopolymer and its utilisation in delivery of multiple seed inputs including beneficial microbes, nutrients and safer chemicals.

The duo congratulated the innovators, Dr KSVP Chandrika, scientist and Dr R D Prasad, principal scientist. It immensely benefits the farming community by reducing input costs and generating economic benefits. The innovation led to the introduction of crop protection and nutrient-mobilising microbes. It immensely benefits farmers by providing up to 30 per cent improvement in the yield. In addition, it offers stress resilience under adverse climate change effects.

“We have licensed the first indigenous Bt WP technology to 50 private firms, Beauveria bassiana SC formulation to three private firms and T. harzianum Th4d SC formulation to six companies. The institute has the credit of grant of four patents on microbial technologies,” said Dr R K Mathur, director, IIOR.

In light of the greater impetus of the Government of India on natural/organic farming, IIOR’s research on eco-friendly technologies for mitigating crop stresses has a great role to play.

The IIOR director said that information on technologies of ICAR-IIOR patented polymer composition and its process of preparation as film-coated biopolymer composition (Grant No. IN 515057), developed at ICAR-IIOR which is getting licensed to private industry. This innovative solution offers a uniform film coat on seeds that gradually releases active ingredients like microbial bioagents, biofertilisers or pesticides.