ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan players chill in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Pakistan team, which arrived in Hyderabad for the World Cup, is receiving unexpected hospitality here. Players are enjoying expensive and exquisite food. They are having fun taking selfies with fans. The Pakistan Cricket Board shared the video of the players' dinner and selfies on X. It was captioned as 'Hangout in Hyderabad'.



Meanwhile, Pakistan was defeated in the first warm-up match against New Zealand in Uppal despite scoring a huge score. Batting first, Pakistan made a huge score of 345 runs.

Mohammed Rizwan scored a century (103), Babar Azam scored 80 and Saud Shakeel scored 75 runs. Kiwis who started batting with a target of 346 runs chased it within in 43.4 overs. Rachin Ravindra scored 97, Kane Williamson scored 54, Daryl Mitchell scored 59 and Mark Chapman scored 65.