ICDS mobile handset tender sparks controversy over ‘lack’ of transparency

Hyderabad: The Telangana Women and Child Welfare Department (TGWC&WD) has become embroiled in controversy following the issuance of a tender for the procurement of mobile handsets intended for Anganwadi supervisors under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

According to sources, while the Central Government directed the provision of smartphones to Anganwadi supervisors under the ICDS scheme, and several states have successfully implemented this through transparent and competitive tendering processes, the Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) Department of Telangana appears to have handled its tender in a manner that raises serious doubts. This suggests the process may have been skewed to benefit a select few, rather than serving the public interest. Speaking to The Hans India, ICDS sources revealed that at least two complaints have reached the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), raising serious questions regarding the tender process.

The complainants argue that established norms for public procurement mandate fairness and transparency. A critical requirement is that technical specifications should be generic and non-restrictive, enabling all eligible Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to participate. This fosters a level playing field, promotes healthy competition, and ultimately leads to the most favourable pricing, thereby safeguarding public funds.

However, the current tender reportedly deviates significantly from this principle. The technical specifications appear to have been exclusively aligned to suit Samsung products, and, compounding the issue, the specific brand and model (A06 (4+64)) have been explicitly mentioned in the tender document. This raises considerable concerns about the fairness and intentions of the tendering authority.

Adding to the red flags is the alleged deliberate avoidance of a pre-bid meeting. Such meetings are considered a basic responsibility of any tendering authority, particularly for tenders of this magnitude. They provide a crucial platform for OEMs and potential bidders to voice concerns, seek clarifications, and ensure equitable participation. Despite being a mandatory procedural step, the department reportedly chose to entirely skip this meeting, which complainants suggest indicates a clear intent to compromise transparency and equal opportunity.

Furthermore, despite multiple written representations from various OEMs raising legitimate concerns, the department has reportedly remained completely unresponsive, a stance described as inexplicable and worrying.

Critics suggest that this tender may have been designed not for the benefit of the public or the ICDS scheme, but rather to serve vested interests.

In light of these concerns, two mobile manufacturing companies were among those who have formally complained to the CMO, urging the tender’s cancellation. “We strongly urge that this tender be cancelled and re-issued, following transparent and non-restrictive procurement norms. Public funds should be utilised in the interest of the people, not for selective advantage — not as a formality, but as a meaningful mandate,” they asserted.

Key red flags identified

•Brand lock = competition blocked: Mentioning a specific brand and model effectively excludes all other potential bidders, nullifying any scope for fair competition.

•Unrealistic 10-day deadline = OEM exclusion: Imposing a short 10-day window for such a large-scale tender appears designed to hinder the participation of other eligible players.

•Testing with non-GeM registered firms: Allowing product samples from companies not registered on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is a direct violation of procurement norms.

•Minutes of Meeting (MOM) instead of mandatory Purchase Approval Certificate (PAC): Uploading a Minutes of Meeting without the required Purchase Approval Certificate (PAC) — especially one not signed by the Finance Department — is cited as a serious procedural lapse.