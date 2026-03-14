Identify those responsible for dumping waste on vacant plots: Malkajgiri commissioner

Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy directed the Assistant Engineer and Deputy Engineer to identify those responsible for dumping waste on vacant plots and roadsides and take immediate action during an extensive field inspection in Uppal Bagayat, Ramanthapur–Anand Nagar, and Netaji Nagar areas on Thursday.

As part of the state government’s 99 Days of Public Governance – Progress Plan, he reviewed sanitation conditions, construction and demolition waste management, and women empowerment initiatives During his visit to Uppal Bagayat, the Commissioner inspected sites where construction and demolition waste was being dumped illegally.

He instructed officials to clear the debris promptly and ensure that such waste is collected and transported properly through SAT autos as per municipal regulations. He also stressed the need to create awareness among builders, house owners, and residents on the proper disposal of construction waste and ordered strict monitoring to prevent such violations in the future.

Later, in Anand Nagar of Ramanthapur, the Commissioner reviewed sanitation activities and interacted with SAT Auto sanitation staff. He emphasised that daily door-to-door garbage collection must be carried out from every household without exception and asked sanitation workers to coordinate effectively to maintain cleanliness in the locality.

The Commissioner also inspected sanitation conditions around Ramanthapur Lake near Netaji Nagar, where the accumulation of garbage was found causing environmental pollution and mosquito breeding.